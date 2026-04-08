PM Harini instructs officials to promptly complete compensation payments to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has instructed officials to expedite the completion of compensation payments for those affected by the disaster caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The directive was issued when the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” Presidential Task Force met at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of the Prime Minister.

Extensive discussions were held on the current progress of the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” programme and its future plans during the meeting, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

The Prime Minister also directed that necessary measures be taken to ensure that the repair of damaged houses and the construction of new homes are carried out systematically and without delay.

Progress of the main committees and subcommittees established under the Presidential Task Force was reviewed and it was decided that the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” Presidential Task Force will continue to meet periodically to assess ongoing progress, the PMD noted.

Additionally, it was decided to convene a special discussion with all District Secretaries, Divisional Secretaries and other relevant institutions to expedite the programmes for new housing construction and infrastructure development, according to the PMD.

During the meeting, the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report on ccyclone Ditwah was formally presented to Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya by Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retired), the PMD added.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, Bimal Rathnayake; Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Minister of Rural Development Social Security and Community Empowerment, Dr. Upali Pannilage, Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply, Susil Ranasinghe; Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Chief of Staff to the President Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development , Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma; Senior Additional Secretary to the President and Secretary of the Presidential Task Force on “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” Russell Aponsu, Presidential Advisor Parakrama Dissanayake, Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi and other members of the committee.