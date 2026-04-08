Zelenskiy, welcoming Iran de-escalation, says Ukraine ready for ceasefire with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he welcomed the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, adding that Kyiv was ready to “respond in kind” if Moscow ceased strikes.

“Ukraine has always called for a ceasefire in the war waged by Russia here in Europe against our state and our people, and ⁠we support the ceasefire in the Middle East and the Gulf that paves the way for diplomatic efforts,” he wrote on X.

“It is obvious to everyone that a ceasefire can create the right preconditions for agreements,” he added.

Ukraine had previously praised U.S. “decisiveness” in attacking Iran, which is a close ally of Russia and has supplied ⁠thousands of drones that have been used to hit Ukraine.

Kyiv has repeatedly called for Moscow to agree to a full ceasefire in its four-year war so that the two ⁠sides can negotiate a peace deal. Russia says it wants comprehensive terms for peace to be agreed before it stops fighting.

⁠Ukraine has also sent more than 200 specialists to the Middle East to help counter Iran’s drone ⁠attacks.

“Ukrainian expert military teams will continue to work in the region to help further develop security capabilities,” Zelenskiy said.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies