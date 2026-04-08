Trump declares Iran regime change, vows no enrichment and nuclear removal

U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Iran has undergone what he called a “very productive Regime Change.”

He said that the United States would permit no uranium enrichment and would work with Iran to excavate and remove all deeply buried nuclear material, a sweeping post-ceasefire statement that significantly expands the publicly stated terms of the two-week truce.

Trump posted the statement on Truth Social on Wednesday.

“The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust,’“ Trump wrote.

Space force surveillance monitoring Iran’s nuclear sites

Trump said U.S. surveillance capabilities have been tracking Iran’s nuclear material since the strikes began.

“It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack,” he wrote.

Trump also noted that the economic negotiations with Iran are also underway alongside the security framework.

“We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to,” Trump wrote.

Source: Turkiye Today

--Agencies