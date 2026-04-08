Trump announces 50% tariffs on nations supplying Iran with weapons

The U.S. will impose tariffs of 50% on “any and all” goods imported to the country from any nation “supplying military weapons to Iran”, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that any country found to be supplying Iran with weapons would be subject to the levy “immediately”, with no “exclusions or exemptions”.

The president wrote: “A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!”

It came as Trump said the U.S. would “work closely” with Iranian authorities, following the ceasefire agreement announced on Tuesday and what Trump called “very productive regime change”.

Trump said in a separate Truth Social post that “there will be no enrichment of uranium” and that many of the 15 points in the U.S. peace proposals have already been agreed.

The U.S. and Iran will discuss tariffs and sanctions relief, Trump added.

--Agencies