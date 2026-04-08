Strengthening local industries a key priority of govt  President

Strengthening local industries is a primary objective of the Government, and there are plans to expand opportunities for domestic businesses in meeting Government procurement needs in the future, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated.

The President made these remarks during a discussion held this morning (08) at the Presidential Secretariat with the Ceylon United Business Alliance (CUBA), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on the challenges faced by local industries due to the ongoing conflict situation in the Middle East, as well as the difficulties encountered by industrialists and the practical solutions that could be implemented to address them.

Attention was also drawn to the CESS tax, the shortage of human resources in the local industrial sector and the issue of illegally imported goods entering the country, the statement said.

Further discussions focused on the influx of substandard goods into the domestic market and the measures that need to be taken, in coordination with relevant institutions, to address the associated issues.

The meeting also considered steps required to streamline the clearance of containers and to minimise inefficiencies in the process. It was decided to hold further discussions with the relevant sectors on this matter, it added.

Also present were Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Anil Jayantha Fernando; Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Chathuranga Abeysinghe; Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Dr Harshana Suriyapperuma, along with other Government officials.

Chairperson of the Ceylon United Business Alliance, Tania S. Abeysekera and several members of the Alliance also attended the discussion.