PUCSL requested for further 15% electricity tariff hike for Q2

The National System Operator (Pvt.) Ltd. has requested the PUCSL for a further 15% increase in electricity tariffs for the second quarter (April - June) of 2026, in addition to the 10% tariff increase that has already been implemented for the same quarter.

The National System Operator (Pvt) Ltd (NSO), one of the state-owned private companies established after dissolving the Ceylon Electricity board (CEB), had submitted its revised generation cost forecasts for the second quarter of 2026 to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) on 06 April 2026, in line with revised dispatch schedule and latest fuel prices.

Electricity tariffs for domestic and commercial consumers were increased with effect from April 01, 2026 after the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) granted approval to increase electricity tariffs following a request made by the CEB for the second quarter of this year.

Although the CEB had requested for a 13.56% electricity tariff revision, the PUCSL granted a revision of around 10% overall with effect from April 01.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to provide relief to electricity consumers who use less than 90 units, under the government’s proposed new economic relief package for groups affected by the Middle East crisis.

Accordingly, the government has allocated Rs.15 billion for this purpose, the President announced in parliament yesterday.