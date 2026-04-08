PUCSL requested for further 15% electricity tariff hike for Q2

PUCSL requested for further 15% electricity tariff hike for Q2

April 8, 2026   06:45 pm

The National System Operator (Pvt.) Ltd. has requested the PUCSL for a further 15% increase in electricity tariffs for the second quarter (April - June) of 2026, in addition to the 10% tariff increase that has already been implemented for the same quarter.

The National System Operator (Pvt) Ltd (NSO), one of the state-owned private companies established after dissolving the Ceylon Electricity board (CEB), had submitted its revised generation cost forecasts for the second quarter of 2026 to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) on 06 April 2026, in line with revised dispatch schedule and latest fuel prices.

Electricity tariffs for domestic and commercial consumers were increased with effect from April 01, 2026 after the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) granted approval to increase electricity tariffs following a request made by the CEB for the second quarter of this year.

Although the CEB had requested for a 13.56% electricity tariff revision, the PUCSL granted a revision of around 10% overall with effect from April 01.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to provide relief to electricity consumers who use less than 90 units, under the government’s proposed new economic relief package for groups affected by the Middle East crisis.

Accordingly, the government has allocated Rs.15 billion for this purpose, the President announced in parliament yesterday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Economic relief package announced for farmers, fishermen and low-income groups (English)

Economic relief package announced for farmers, fishermen and low-income groups (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to gazette proposed amendments to Value Added Tax Act (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to gazette proposed amendments to Value Added Tax Act (English)

Audit report reveals major irregularities; Opposition, govt. trade barbs over coal procurement (English)

Audit report reveals major irregularities; Opposition, govt. trade barbs over coal procurement (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Water cuts in Colombo continue as dry weather persists across Sri Lanka (English)

Water cuts in Colombo continue as dry weather persists across Sri Lanka (English)