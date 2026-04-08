Missile warnings in northern Israel

Israel’s Home Front Command has reported rocket and missile fire in northern parts of the country in the past hour and a half.

For the first time since early morning, the alert sounded for Manara, Margaliot, Kiryat Shmona at 14:24 BST before giving the all-clear 10 minutes later. At about 15:15 BST another alert went out for Netua, Shetula, lasting for 10 minutes.

While the alerts posted on Telegram didn’t specify where the projectiles came from, the areas are located near the Lebanese border, and Israel’s military has continued striking sites in Lebanon today.

Source: BBC

--Agencies