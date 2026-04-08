Iran may quit US ceasefire if Israel continues attacks in Lebanon: Iranian media

Iran will withdraw from a ceasefire agreement with the US if Israel continues to violate it through attacks on Lebanon, an informed source told Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency on Wednesday.

“Iran will withdraw from the agreement if violations of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime continue through attacks on Lebanon,” the source said.

The source added that Tehran is reviewing the situation amid what it described as “continued Israeli breaches” linked to strikes on Lebanon.

According to the source, a halt to fighting on all fronts, including against Lebanon’s “Islamic resistance,” had been accepted by the US under a proposed two-week ceasefire plan.

However, Israel has carried out “clear violations of the ceasefire” since earlier Wednesday by launching “brutal attacks” against Lebanon.

The Israeli army said it struck more than 100 sites “within 10 minutes” across multiple areas in Beirut, the Beqaa Valley and southern Lebanon, in the “largest” coordinated strike since the start of the current offensive in Lebanon.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

Lebanese authorities said that at least 1,530 people have been killed and 4,812 others injured in the Israeli attacks.

Source: Anadolu Agency

--Agencies