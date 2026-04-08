Iran halts tanker traffic at Strait of Hormuz after Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Iran halts tanker traffic at Strait of Hormuz after Israeli strikes on Lebanon

April 8, 2026   09:37 pm

Oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been halted following Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing Iran’s Fars News Agency.

The report said tanker movements stopped in parallel with the Israeli strikes, without providing further operational details.

Earlier in the day, after US President Donald Trump accepted Iran’s conditions and a ceasefire was established, two oil tankers were granted permission to pass safely through the strategic waterway, Fars added.

The Israeli army said on Wednesday it struck more than 100 sites “within 10 minutes” across multiple areas in Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and southern Lebanon, marking the “largest” coordinated strike since the start of the current offensive.

Trump on Tuesday announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, saying Tehran presented a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations.

The ceasefire announcement came less than two hours before the expiry of a deadline Trump had repeatedly extended for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face “the destruction of an entire civilisation.”

Source: BERNAMA - Anadolu Agency

--Agencies

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