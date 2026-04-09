Power outages reported in several areas

Power outages have been reported in several parts of the island yesterday (08), affecting multiple areas due to a technical failure.

According to reports, the disruptions occurred in Katupotha, Narammala, Siyambalagaskotuwa, Giriulla, Alawwa, and Polgahawela after a high-voltage transmission line broke down.

Repair work was initiated last night by technical teams, and officials stated that efforts are underway to restore the electricity supply to normal conditions by early this morning.