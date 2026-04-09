GMOA to launch 48-hour token strike from 8am

GMOA to launch 48-hour token strike from 8am

April 9, 2026   06:25 am

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has announced that it will begin a 48-hour nationwide token strike starting from 8:00 a.m. today (09).

The token strike is being launched in protest of the Health Ministry granting Post-Graduate Internships in violation of conditions agreed upon during discussions.

According to a statement issued by the GMOA, the union had initiated several trade union actions in response to attempts to politicize the transfer process of doctors.

A discussion between the GMOA and the Minister of Health had been scheduled for today with the intervention of the President, the statement said.

The GMOA stated that the agreement was to suspend the transfer list of the relevant post-intern doctors until the conclusion of the relevant discussion.

However, the Ministry of Health has proceeded to publish the transfer list of the post-intern doctors, it said.

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