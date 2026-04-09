Suspect arrested in Ganemulla with large haul of heroin and ICE

An individual has been arrested in Ganemulla along with a stock of heroin and crystal methamphetamine (Ice) believed to belong to an organized large-scale drug trafficker.

He was in possession of 9 kilograms and 946 grams of heroin and 12 kilograms and 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Police also seized a motorcycle, weighing equipment and a money-counting machine.

The suspect was arrested during a raid carried out based on information received by the Western Province North Crime Division.

The arrested suspect is a 40-year-old resident of Ganemulla.

Police stated that investigations have revealed the drugs belong to an organized criminal who is currently overseas and in custody.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Western Province North Crime Division.