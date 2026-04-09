IGP bans gifts and external funding for New Year events; allocates Rs. 250 per officer

The Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasuriya has issued a set of instructions to all police officers regarding the acceptance of gifts and the provision of monetary allowances for New Year celebrations.

It is reported that the instructions were issued based on information received that many police stations are preparing to collect money from officers to hold Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations and are also preparing to organize New Year parties with contributions from the business community.

In particular, hampers or gift vouchers given to senior police officers as a form of goodwill should not be accepted, and senior officers themselves should not take possession of such items, the Inspector General of Police has instructed.

Furthermore, the instructions specify that New Year celebrations at police stations, funded or supported by external parties or the business community, should also not be held.

It has been stated that approval has been granted to provide Rs. 250 per police officer from the police welfare fund for New Year celebration activities conducted at police stations.

IGP Priyantha Weerasuriya further emphasized that supervisory officers must take necessary action against any officers who act in violation of these instructions.

Meanwhile, a total of 17 Officers-in-Charge of police stations across the country have been transferred with immediate effect.

The Police Headquarters stated that the transfers were carried out with the approval of the National Police Commission.

The transfers were made in accordance with existing vacancies within the police department.