Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in first attack since ceasefire

Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy militia in Lebanon, said early Thursday it fired rockets at northern Israel in response to Israeli ceasefire violations, in its first attack since the deal was reached, Reuters news agency reported.

Hezbollah said in a statement that its attack came in response to what it described as Israeli ceasefire violations, after Israel launched its biggest attack on Lebanon in this war on Wednesday, April 8. The Israel strikes killed more than 150 people.

The strikes raised questions about regional truce efforts, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian saying a ceasefire in Lebanon was an essential condition of his country’s agreement with the US.

Israel’s military hammered Lebanon on Wednesday, targeting more than 100 sites in just 10 minutes in its largest coordinated strikes since the war began, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

At least 182 people were killed in the strikes and nearly 900 wounded, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

The Trump administration and Israeli Prime Minister Bejamin Netanyahu said the ceasefire between the US and Iran does not include operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

However, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz stopped following what it said was an Israeli ceasefire violation in Lebanon.

-- Agencies