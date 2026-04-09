Youth arrested with over 1kg of ICE in Maradana

A youth has been arrested for the possession of 1 kilogram and 220 grams of crystal methamphetamine (Ice) during a special raid conducted in Maradana.

The suspect is a 25-year-old resident of Maradana.

Police stated that further inquiries are underway to determine the source and distribution network connected to the seized narcotics.

Maradana Police confirmed that they are continuing efforts to crack down on illegal drug activities in the area.