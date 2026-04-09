Iran tells ships how to avoid mines in Strait of Hormuz - state media

Ships planning to pass through the Strait of Hormuz should take alternative routes, to “comply with the principles of maritime safety and to be protected from possible collisions with sea mines”, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said in a statement cited in Iranian state media.

The statement goes on to lay out the alternative routes, along with a map showing them. Ships entering from the Sea of Oman are to sail to the north of Larak Island, then continue towards the Persian Gulf.

Ships bound in the other direction should exit from the Persian Gulf, pass south of Larak Island and continue towards the Sea of Oman.

Source: BBC

--Agencies