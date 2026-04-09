US military will remain around Iran until Tehran complies with deal: Trump

US military will remain around Iran until Tehran complies with deal: Trump

April 9, 2026   09:34 am

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday its military ships and aircraft will remain around Iran and threatened that the U.S. will start “shooting” again unless Tehran fully complies with the deal reached with Washington.

“All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry ... will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT ⁠reached is fully complied with,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before.,” the president added.

Iran had said earlier on Wednesday that it would be “unreasonable” to proceed with talks to forge a permanent peace deal with the United States after Israel pounded ⁠Lebanon with its heaviest strikes yet on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people.

The two sides appeared to be far apart on Iran’s nuclear program, with Trump saying Iran had agreed to stop enriching ⁠uranium, and Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammed Bager Qalibaf saying it was allowed to continue enriching uranium under the terms of the ceasefire.

“It was ⁠agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, ⁠the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE,” Trump added in his late Wednesday’s Truth Social post.

Source: Reuters
-- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PUCSL requested to further increase electricity tariff by 15% for second quarter 2026 (English)

PUCSL requested to further increase electricity tariff by 15% for second quarter 2026 (English)

PUCSL requested to further increase electricity tariff by 15% for second quarter 2026 (English)

Laugfs Gas to release 30,000 cylinders daily to market during festive period (English)

Laugfs Gas to release 30,000 cylinders daily to market during festive period (English)

Renovated Colombo Pettah Central Bus Stand declared open under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative (English)

Renovated Colombo Pettah Central Bus Stand declared open under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Economic relief package announced for farmers, fishermen and low-income groups (English)

Economic relief package announced for farmers, fishermen and low-income groups (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to gazette proposed amendments to Value Added Tax Act (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to gazette proposed amendments to Value Added Tax Act (English)

Audit report reveals major irregularities; Opposition, govt. trade barbs over coal procurement (English)

Audit report reveals major irregularities; Opposition, govt. trade barbs over coal procurement (English)