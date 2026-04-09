President reiterates commitment to alleviating rural poverty

The 59th Aluth Sahal Mangallaya or the National New Rice Festival commenced today (09) at the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The grand cultural festival commenced with the blessings of the Maha Sangha saw farmers offering their first harvest with deep devotion in a ceremonial puja dedicated to Lord Buddha.

Speaking at the event, President Dissanayake emphasized that agriculture forms a major part of the nation’s cultural heritage. He noted that the New Rice Festival is a pinnacle of this heritage, strengthening the country’s identity and preserving its cultural traditions.

The President stressed the government’s commitment to alleviating rural poverty, highlighting the need for a strong vision and well-planned initiatives. He stated that steps are being taken to formally document and secure farmers’ land rights.

President Dissanayake also highlighted the importance of sustainable development, citing the traditional irrigation systems as a prime example. He noted that many of these irrigation systems have been damaged over time and that the government has decided to rehabilitate small and medium-scale tank systems, acknowledging potential challenges and criticisms during implementation.

He further underscored the responsibility of the current generation to protect these irrigation systems, pledging presidential oversight over all decisions taken by the Ministry of Agriculture in this regard.

Under the North-Central Province Mahaweli Project, water is being transported to the region via the Moragahakanda-Kalu Ganga reservoir system. Despite certain challenges, the President expressed hope that the project will be completed quickly.

Reaffirms Fertilizer Subsidy for Farmers

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing fertilizer subsidies to farmers.

The President highlighted that using a combination of organic and chemical fertilizers can significantly increase agricultural productivity, boosting crop yields and supporting sustainable farming practices.

He stated that despite sharp increases in global urea prices, the government has capped fertilizer costs for paddy cultivation at Rs. 10,200 per bag, ensuring affordability for farmers. Newly imported fertilizer shipments cost between Rs. 14,000 and 15,000 per bag, with the government covering the difference to provide financial relief to the farming community.

President Dissanayake further announced that the fertilizer subsidy for paddy cultivation will be increased by Rs. 5,000 per bag, and the subsidy for vegetable farming will be increased by Rs. 3,000 per bag. He also emphasized that the government is developing plans to introduce new technological methods in agriculture to benefit the next generation of farmers at the village level.