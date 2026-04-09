Holy sites in Jerusalem reopens

Israeli police announced that holy sites in Jerusalem will reopen to visitors and worshippers on Thursday morning.

‘‘Hundreds of police officers, Border Police forces, and volunteers will be deployed throughout the city, along major routes, in the Old City, and at holy sites, in order to enable safe access for all worshippers and visitors while upholding a safe environment for the freedom of worship, maintaining public order, and ensuring public safety,’’ according to a statement from the Police Spokesperson’s Unit, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities expect it to be busy and have asked the public to remain patient, listen to police instructions and report any concerns.

The announcement was made shortly after Israel said it was loosening wartime restrictions, paving the way for schools and workplaces to reopen.

Israeli authorities had restricted access to religious sites in East Jerusalem amid the war with Iran, including al-Aqsa Mosque, the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Last month, there was widespread backlash when two senior leaders of the Catholic Church in Jerusalem were initially blocked from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to mark the start of Holy Week on Palm Sunday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly reversed the security precaution and granted them access. Arrangements were made between church leaders and officials for the rest of the Easter week.

Source: News.Az

--Agencies