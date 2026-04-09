Man arrested with conch shell in Kalutara

An individual has been arrested for the possession of a conch shell (Valampuri) near the Kalutara depot.

The person was arrested in a raid conducted yesterday (08) afternoon on a tip-off received by a team of officers from the Kalutara Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau.

It has been revealed that this conch shell (Valampuri) had been prepared to be sold for Rs. 3.5 million.

The suspect and the conch shell have been presented to the Kalutara South Police Station.

The suspect has been identified as a 51-year-old resident of Kurunegala, police said.

The Kalutara South Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.