EU urges shift from fragile US-Iran ceasefire to permanent peace during Riyadh mission

Vice-President of the European Commission (EU) Kaja Kallas arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, for a high-stakes diplomatic push to transform a temporary two-week truce between the United States and Iran into a lasting regional settlement.

In Riyadh, Kallas held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and GCC Secretary-General Jasem al-Budaiwi. Her mission focused on ensuring the current pause in fighting does not collapse when the fourteen-day clock runs out.

In a post on X, Kallas emphasised that the current crisis has underscored the necessity of a ‘‘stronger EU-Gulf partnership,’‘ specifically calling for increased cooperation in security and defence to stabilise the Middle East.

She said, ‘‘The US-Iran ceasefire agreement is a relief, but uncertainty remains in the region. In Riyadh, I met with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and GCC Secretary-General Jasemal Budaiwi to discuss how to move from the two-week truce to a more permanent peace. We also discussed broader regional issues. This crisis has proven the need for a stronger EU-Gulf partnership, including on security and defence cooperation, which can make both of us stronger."

The visit follows a dramatic de-escalation of hostilities after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to the ‘‘bombing and attack’‘ campaign against Iran. The breakthrough, which includes a reciprocal two-week ceasefire window, came after Trump signalled that a 10-point proposal submitted by Tehran was ‘‘workable,’‘ opening the first significant diplomatic window between the adversaries in years.

Kallas noted that the ceasefire provides a vital opportunity to ‘‘stop missiles’‘ and ‘‘restart shipping."

In a post on X, she said, ‘‘The U.S.-Iran agreement on a ceasefire is a step back from the brink after weeks of escalation. It creates a much-needed chance to tone down threats, stop missiles, restart shipping, and create space for diplomacy towards a lasting agreement. The Strait of Hormuz must be open for passage again."

The European diplomat also highlighted the critical role of back-channel diplomacy in securing the pause. Kallas confirmed she had spoken with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, thanking him for Islamabad’s role in brokering the initial deal.

‘‘I spoke to Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and thanked him for securing this initial deal. The door to mediation must remain open, as the underlying causes of the war remain unresolved. The EU stands ready to support those efforts and is in touch with partners in the region. I will discuss this in Saudi Arabia today,’‘ he said.

While the two-week window provides a reprieve from the ‘‘bombing and attack" campaign, Kallas’s arrival in the Gulf signals the start of an intensive international effort to ensure that the ‘‘workable’‘ 10-point proposal leads to a definitive end to the conflict.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to the ‘‘bombing and attack’‘ campaign on Iran, proposing a two-week, double-sided ceasefire window. Trump also indicated that a 10-point proposal put forward by Iran was ‘‘workable,’‘ signalling a possible diplomatic opening between the two long-time adversaries.

Source: ANI

--Agencies