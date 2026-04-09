Ex-President Ranil Wickremesinghe returns to the island

Ex-President Ranil Wickremesinghe returns to the island

April 9, 2026   10:55 am

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who underwent a surgery in Singapore, has returned to the island this morning (09).

Former President Wickremesinghe departed for Singapore on March 15 to receive medical treatment.

It is reported that he had previously undergone a surgical procedure in Sri Lanka before traveling to Singapore.

Earlier, the Chairman of the United National Party (UNP), Vajra Abeywardana confirmed former President Wickremesinghe underwent a successful surgery at a hospital in Singapore.

He further stated that the former President remained in hospital for a few days under medical supervision.

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