Kudawa entrance to Sinharaja Reserve closed for six days

Kudawa entrance to Sinharaja Reserve closed for six days

April 9, 2026   11:38 am

The Kudawa Entrance of the Sinharaja Forest Reserve will be closed for six days from tomorrow (10) until April 15, the Sinharaja Forest Reserve Controller’s Office announced.

According to officials, the closure is in line with the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holiday period.

The main entrance to the reserve will reopen to tourists as usual from April 16, Sinharaja Forest Controller S. De Nimal stated.

Accordingly, tourists will not be permitted to access the Sinharaja Forest Reserve through the Kudawa entrance during the specified period, he added.

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