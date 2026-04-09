Iranian negotiators head to Pakistan - despite skepticism over repeated ceasefire violations

An Iranian delegation is heading to Pakistan today to begin negotiations with the US on ending the war, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan has confirmed.

They are set to meet US Vice-President JD Vance in Islamabad on Saturday.

Reza Amiri Moghadam, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, posts on X that the talks will be ‘‘based on 10 points proposed by Iran’’. As we’ve reported, there is some confusion about exactly what those points are.

Moghadam says the talks will take place ‘‘despite skepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative’’.

Source: BBC

--Agencies