Health Minister cancels scheduled meeting with GMOA

Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has announced that the discussion scheduled for today (09) with the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) will not be held.

Speaking in Parliament on the ongoing strike launched by the GMOA, the Health Minister stated, “If this is how they behave, I will not proceed with the discussion that was planned for today. This strike is unjustified, and as a government, we are prepared to face it.”

He further alleged that the strike is being carried out by a small group with political motives and urged them to refrain from continuing the trade union action. The Minister also assured that newly appointed medical officers, who are expected to assume duties from today, will be provided with necessary security and encouraged them to report to work without fear.

Addressing concerns over post-intern medical appointments, the Health Minister emphasized that if there were any irregularities in the appointment process, the appropriate course of action would be to seek legal recourse through courts.

He pointed out that the strike has already continued for five days and questioned its timing, noting that it comes amid a crisis in the Middle East.

Minister Jayatissa added that the strike is based on objections to post-intern appointments, with the GMOA insisting on being involved in preparing the appointment list.

The Minister clarified that transfer boards are not relevant to first appointments and alleged that a group of doctors had attempted to intimidate others in Colombo, warning them against accepting appointments.

Despite undue pressure, out of 453 doctors, 436 had applied by April 4 expressing their willingness to accept the appointments. Of the remaining 17, 16 had not properly completed their internship requirements, leaving only one doctor who had not applied.

Health Minister Jayatissa therefore concluded that the ongoing strike lacks any basis.