Iran warns US must choose between ceasefire and war via Israel, it cannot have both

Iran warns US must choose between ceasefire and war via Israel, it cannot have both

April 9, 2026   12:39 pm

Iran warned on Wednesday that the US must choose between a ceasefire and ‘‘continued war via Israel,’‘ saying Washington ‘‘cannot have both.’‘

‘‘The Iran–U.S. Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the U.S. must choose—ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both,’‘ Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on US social media company X.

‘‘The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments.’‘

Citing an informed source, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported earlier that Tehran will withdraw from the truce with the US if Israel continues to violate it through attacks on Lebanon.

The Israeli army said it struck more than 100 sites ‘‘within 10 minutes’‘ across multiple areas in Beirut, the Beqaa Valley and southern Lebanon, in the ‘‘largest’‘ coordinated strike since the start of the current offensive in Lebanon.

While simultaneously attacking Iran since Feb. 28, Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

After Pakistani mediation, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, saying Tehran presented a ‘‘workable’‘ 10-point proposal for negotiations.

The announcement came less than two hours before the expiration of a deadline Trump had repeatedly extended for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face ‘‘the destruction of an entire civilization."

Source: Anadolu Agency
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PUCSL requested to further increase electricity tariff by 15% for second quarter 2026 (English)

PUCSL requested to further increase electricity tariff by 15% for second quarter 2026 (English)

Laugfs Gas to release 30,000 cylinders daily to market during festive period (English)

Laugfs Gas to release 30,000 cylinders daily to market during festive period (English)

Renovated Colombo Pettah Central Bus Stand declared open under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative (English)

Renovated Colombo Pettah Central Bus Stand declared open under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Economic relief package announced for farmers, fishermen and low-income groups (English)

Economic relief package announced for farmers, fishermen and low-income groups (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to gazette proposed amendments to Value Added Tax Act (English)

Cabinet approves proposal to gazette proposed amendments to Value Added Tax Act (English)