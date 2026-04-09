Sri Lankan woman injured following Israel strikes in Lebanon

Sri Lankan woman injured following Israel strikes in Lebanon

April 9, 2026   01:14 pm

A Sri Lankan woman has reportedly sustained minor injuries following airstrikes carried out by Israel on Lebanon yesterday (08).

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Beirut stated that the woman is not in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s health authorities have confirmed that 254 people have been killed and 1,165 others injured as a result of a series of massive attacks launched by Israel on Lebanon within a span of 10 minutes.

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