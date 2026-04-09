12-hour water cut announced for Homagama and Pelenwatta

12-hour water cut announced for Homagama and Pelenwatta

April 9, 2026   01:26 pm

A 12-hour water cut will be imposed in the Homagama and Pelenwatta areas today (09) and tomorrow (10) due to the prevailing dry weather conditions, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced.

Accordingly, the water supply to Homagama and surrounding areas will be suspended from 8.00 p.m. today (09) until 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (10).

The water cut will affect the Homagama town, Wekanda Road, Pinketha Road, Walawwa Road, Gemunu Mawatha, Athurugiriya Road, Galawilawatta, Niyandagala, Mahakatuwana, Magammana, Deniya and Diyagama, the NWSDB said.

Meanwhile, the water supply to Pelenwatta, Siddamulla, Arawwala, Niwanthidiya, Bokundara Road, Rathmaldeniya, Maharagama–Piliyandala Road, Moraketiya Road, Hiripitiya, Gorakapitiya Road, Niyandagala Road – Dolekade Junction, Kudamaduwa (along the 255 bus route), and Pubudu Mawatha (along the 255 bus route) will be suspended from 8.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. tomorrow (10).

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