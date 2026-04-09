Met. Department warns of possible extended drought if El Niño develops

The Department of Meteorology has indicated that an El Niño event during the southwest monsoon season could result in drought conditions extending through September.

Speaking at a media briefing today (09) at the Government Information Department, Additional Director General of the Department of Meteorology, Ajith Wijemanna stressed the need for proactive water management under such circumstances. He noted that both drinking water supplies and irrigation systems should be carefully managed to mitigate potential shortages.

Wijemanna stated that the prevailing high temperatures in the country is expected to continue throughout this month.

“We anticipate that the warm weather will persist for the remainder of this month, with minor fluctuations continuing for approximately two to three weeks into the next month. The southwest monsoon is expected to commence around the 20th, which will provide some relief from the current heat. However, the current severe conditions are likely to subside significantly only after the third week of May,” he said.

He further explained that if an El Niño event occurs during the southwest monsoon, rainfall during June, July, and August is expected to be below average, potentially extending the drought conditions through September. “This situation underscores the importance of comprehensive water management across all sectors, particularly for drinking water and irrigation systems,” Wijemanna added.