Public urged to control blood sugar levels during festive season

The general public has been urged by medical professionals to take steps to control blood sugar levels during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festive season.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the Health Promotion Bureau, Consultant Endocrinologist Dr. Manilka Sumanatilleke emphasized the importance of being mindful of eating sweet food items while engaging in festivities.

He noted that traditional New Year food items such as Milk Rice (Kiribath), ‘Kevum’, ‘Kokis’, and ‘Aluwa’ are an essential part of celebrations. However, he advised moderation, suggesting that only one type of sweet should be consumed at a time.

Dr. Sumanatilleke also recommended choosing a piece of ‘Aluwa’ or Milk Rice instead of ‘Kevum’.

“Instead of drinking milk tea, drink plain tea without adding sugar,” he advised the public.

“Even when you are visiting relatives, say that you have just eaten and choose ‘Kokis’ and ‘Aluwa’, saying you prefer to eat them,” Dr. Sumanatilleke further recommended.

He stressed that simple adjustments like these can help maintain stable blood sugar levels to some extent during the festive season.