Netanyahu warns Israel will continue to strike Hezbollah wherever necessary

Netanyahu warns Israel will continue to strike Hezbollah wherever necessary

April 9, 2026   03:54 pm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will continue to strike Hezbollah ‘‘wherever necessary’’, following a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran.

Israel has previously stated that the ceasefire does not include Lebanon, however Iran says Israel’s continued strikes against Lebanon equate to a ‘‘grave violation’’ of the agreement.

Netanyahu says: ‘‘Our message is clear: Anyone who acts against Israeli civilians will be targeted.’’

‘‘We will continue to strike Hezbollah wherever necessary, until we restore full security to the residents of the north.’’

His comments came after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the killing of Ali Yusuf Harshi, the secretary and nephew of the Hezbollah secretary-general Naim Qassem.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

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