Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya emphasized that the government’s policy is to build a sustainable transport system that enables children, women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities to access services conveniently.

She made these remarks today (09) while participating in the project to renovate the Colombo Fort Railway Station which commenced under the patronage of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Harini further emphasized that a country without a developed public transport system cannot be considered a developed nation.

The project to renovate the Colombo Fort Railway Station led by the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, aims to enhance the Fort Railway station’s facilities while preserving its historical significance, in collaboration with the Department of Archaeology.

Marking a new turning point in the country’s public transport sector, the large-scale project ‘‘Railway Efficiency Improvement Project’‘ to modernize the Colombo Fort Railway Station into an international-standard transport hub is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) along with government allocations.

Accordingly, Rs. 2,162 million has been allocated for the renovation of Colombo Fort Railway Station, the PM’s Office said.

The development project, which is scheduled to be completed within the next 15 months, aims to provide a higher quality service to the hundreds of thousands of daily railway commuters.

Key components of the project include: Introduction of modern automated ticketing systems to replace traditional methods, construction of modern electric lifts and overhead pedestrian bridges to ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities and the elderly, development of new building complexes to enhance passenger safety and installation of high-standard sanitation facilities, the statement added.

Upon completion, the Colombo Fort Railway Station is expected to become a passenger-centered, efficient, and technologically advanced main transport hub.