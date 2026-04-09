Extension of State of Public Emergency passed in Parliament

The motion to approve the extension of the State of Public Emergency under the Public Security Ordinance was passed in Parliament today (9) by a majority of 110 votes.

A total of 137 votes were cast in favor, while 27 votes were cast against the motion.

Members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK), New Democratic Front (NDF), and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), along with Jaffna District Independent MP Ramanathan Archchuna, voted against the motion.

The vote was held after ITAK MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam stated that a division was required on the motion.