Ministry urges schools not to burden parents with excessive event expenses

The Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education says that there have been reports of excessive spending on events and various celebrations organized in schools.

In a notice issued to schools, the Ministry points out that such practices place an additional financial burden on parents.

The Secretary of the Ministry emphasizes that the previous instructions on conducting celebrations have been ignored and that these programs should be held in a simple and cost-effective manner.

Schools have also been reminded to strictly adhere to Circular 54/2023 on school financial management, along with other relevant financial circulars.