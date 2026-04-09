Islamabad under security lockdown for US-Iran talks; two-day public holiday declared

Pakistan’s capital has been placed under tight security lockdown as it prepares to host the first round of direct negotiations between the United States and Iran, scheduled to begin on April 10, reported Pakistan’s state media on Thursday.

The army has been deployed in Islamabad’s Red Zone, with Rangers and police also stationed across the area. Security control of the Red Zone rests with the military for the duration of the talks.

Authorities have also announced a two-day public holiday for Islamabad and Rawalpindi, keeping schools, colleges, and courts shut through the period of talks, the report said.

The district administration has extended the Red Zone perimeter from Zero Point all the way to Faisal Mosque, covering Parliament House, the Presidency, Prime Minister House, and the Diplomatic Enclave. The zone is the nerve centre of Pakistan’s government and houses most foreign embassies.

Only official vehicles will be permitted inside the Red Zone. Federal ministry employees in the area have been asked to work from home, and Section 144 has been imposed across Islamabad and Rawalpindi, banning gatherings of five or more people.

A special traffic plan is in place for the capital. Islamabad Highway and Srinagar Highway will be temporarily closed when foreign delegations travel between the airport and their hotel. Heavy vehicles have been barred from entering the city.

Delegations from both countries are being housed in a five-star hotel inside the Red Zone.

On the composition of the delegations, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed that the Iranian side will be led by Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the US delegation will include Vice President JD Vance, advisor Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.

As per reports, more than 50 journalists from various countries have applied for visas to cover the talks, with press facilities likely to be set up at the Convention Centre or Pak-China Centre.

Source: NDTV

--Agencies