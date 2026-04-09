Special bus services from Makumbura for festive season

Passengers travelling ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays are informed that additional bus services have been deployed from the Makumbura Multimodal Centre (MMC) in Kottawa.

Accordingly, transport services will operate daily from 5.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. from April 08 to 13.

Passengers can also obtain bus schedule information by calling ‘ 0112-034474 ‘ prior to arriving at the MMC.

National Transport Commission (NTC) Makumbura Bus Terminal’s Assistant Manager D.M. Wettasinghe advised passengers to arrive early to avoid inconvenience, noting that night services may be delayed as they depend on the return of buses from Colombo.

The special transport service is being jointly operated by the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), the NTC, and the Provincial Road Passenger Transport Authority.