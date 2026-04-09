Sri Lanka reaffirms commitment to strengthening Nepal ties

Sri Lanka reaffirms commitment to strengthening Nepal ties

April 9, 2026   08:54 pm

Sri Lankan Ambassador to Nepal Ruwanthi Delpitiya joined a courtesy meeting with Nepal’s newly-elected Prime Minister Balendra Shah at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Singha Durbar, Kathmandu on Wednesday.

The heads of other foreign diplomatic missions in Kathmandu also took part in the meeting, said a facebook post published by the Sri Lankan Embassy.

The Sri Lankan Ambassador conveyed warm congratulations on the successful conduct of Nepal’s elections and the Prime Minister’s resounding victory, and reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Source: Daily Sun

--Agencies

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