Trump urges Netanyahu to dial down Lebanon strikes amid Iran talks push: Report

Trump urges Netanyahu to dial down Lebanon strikes amid Iran talks push: Report

April 9, 2026   09:41 pm

US President Donald Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale back Israel’s strikes in Lebanon during a phone call, as Washington looks to keep its negotiations with Iran on track, according to NBC.

Citing a senior administration official, NBC reported that Trump asked Netanyahu to reduce military action to avoid jeopardising the ongoing diplomatic efforts with Tehran.

While both the Trump administration and Israel have maintained that Lebanon is not covered under the current ceasefire framework, Israel agreed “to be a helpful partner,” the official said, according to NBC.

The conversation came shortly after Netanyahu publicly vowed to continue forceful strikes in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Iranian officials have warned they could retaliate and potentially walk away from the ceasefire if attacks persist, NBC reported.

Source: MoneyControl

--Agencies

 

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