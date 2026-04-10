Trump says Irans handling of oil through Strait of Hormuz is not the agreement we have

Trump says Irans handling of oil through Strait of Hormuz is not the agreement we have

April 10, 2026   04:38 am

Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote on his social media site Thursday evening. “That is not the agreement we have!”

Trump had posted earlier about reports of Iran charging fees on ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

“They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!” his post said.

The White House supports reopening the strait as part of the ceasefire deal but says Trump opposes Iran’s military, which continues to control the waterway, from seeking to raise revenue by charging tolls on passing ships.

Trump has not had any public event Thursday.

--Agencies  

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