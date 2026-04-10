Kuwait says National Guard site, vital facilities hit by hostile drones

Kuwait says National Guard site, vital facilities hit by hostile drones

April 10, 2026   04:49 am

Kuwait said Thursday evening that a National Guard site and several vital facilities were targeted by “hostile” drones.

National Guard spokesperson Brig. Gen. Dr. Jad’an Fadel said one of the force’s sites was struck by drones, causing significant material damage, the state news agency KUNA reported.

No casualties were reported in the attack.

The spokesperson said authorities immediately began to take “the necessary security and field measures” to address the incident.

The Kuwaiti army earlier said air defenses were dealing with drone attacks that breached the country’s airspace and targeted several vital facilities, without providing further details.

The development came shortly after the army said in a previous statement that no operational developments had been recorded over the past 24 hours.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 3,000 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: Anadolu Agency 
--Agencies  

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