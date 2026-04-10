Former Iranian foreign minister dies of injuries sustained in airstrike  report

Iran’s former Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi has died as a result of injuries sustained during a US-Israeli strike earlier this month, according to Iranian media.

Kharrazi held the role from 1997 to 2005, and also served as head of Iran’s Council on Foreign Relations, and as an adviser to the country’s late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the conflict.

Iranian media previously reported Kharrazi had been seriously wounded following a strike on his home in early April that killed his wife.

Source: Sky News

--Agencies