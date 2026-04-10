Five students of a private university have been arrested by Homagama Police over the death of a 19-year-old students following a clash between students last evening after a New Year (Avurudu) festival.

Police said that the arrest was made following an investigation based on information received that a person had died at a hotel in the Moragahahena area.

The murder occurred following a clash between students over an argument during a party held by a group of students of a private university at the hotel last night (09) after a Sinhala and Hindu New Year festival.

Police said that a group of students from the same university were arrested on suspicion of carrying out the attack.

The deceased has been identified as a 19-year-old resident of Nikadalupotha, Wellawa.

Homagama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.