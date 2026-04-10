GMOA strike continues for second consecutive day

GMOA strike continues for second consecutive day

April 10, 2026   09:05 am

The island-wide strike launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) in hospitals continues for the second consecutive day today (10).

The GMOA launched the island-wide strike at 8.00 a.m. yesterday (09), alleging that the Ministry of Health had violated agreements regarding appointments for post-intern doctors.

The ongoing strike has disrupted hospital operations, causing significant inconvenience to patients, Ada Derana reporter said.

The GMOA stated that the strike will continue until the published transfer list of post-intern doctors is immediately withdrawn and a solution is reached.

However, the Minister of Health has already refused to hold discussions with the GMOA regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, GMOA Secretary Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa said that discussions will be held with members across the island today to decide on future action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MP D.V. Chanaka claims substandard coal deal loss could surpass Rs. 100 billion (English)

MP D.V. Chanaka claims substandard coal deal loss could surpass Rs. 100 billion (English)

MP D.V. Chanaka claims substandard coal deal loss could surpass Rs. 100 billion (English)

Govt has comprehensive plan to elevate living standards of farmers  President (English)

Govt has comprehensive plan to elevate living standards of farmers  President (English)

IMF reaches staff-level agreement on fifth and sixth reviews of Sri Lanka's EFF (English)

IMF reaches staff-level agreement on fifth and sixth reviews of Sri Lanka's EFF (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

PUCSL requested to further increase electricity tariff by 15% for second quarter 2026 (English)

PUCSL requested to further increase electricity tariff by 15% for second quarter 2026 (English)

Laugfs Gas to release 30,000 cylinders daily to market during festive period (English)

Laugfs Gas to release 30,000 cylinders daily to market during festive period (English)

Renovated Colombo Pettah Central Bus Stand declared open under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative (English)

Renovated Colombo Pettah Central Bus Stand declared open under 'Clean Sri Lanka' initiative (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm