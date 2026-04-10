GMOA strike continues for second consecutive day

The island-wide strike launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) in hospitals continues for the second consecutive day today (10).

The GMOA launched the island-wide strike at 8.00 a.m. yesterday (09), alleging that the Ministry of Health had violated agreements regarding appointments for post-intern doctors.

The ongoing strike has disrupted hospital operations, causing significant inconvenience to patients, Ada Derana reporter said.

The GMOA stated that the strike will continue until the published transfer list of post-intern doctors is immediately withdrawn and a solution is reached.

However, the Minister of Health has already refused to hold discussions with the GMOA regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, GMOA Secretary Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa said that discussions will be held with members across the island today to decide on future action.