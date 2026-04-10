SJB stages protest near Parliament; minor traffic congestion reported

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) staged a protest demonstration along the Parliament access road near Diyatha Uyana in Battaramulla, resulting in minor traffic congestion in the surrounding areas, said Ada Derana reporter.

The protest was organized to express opposition to the government’s current course of action.

Several prominent political figures are participating in the demonstration, including Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, Party General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara, and Members of Parliament Harsha de Silva and Mujibur Rahman, along with a number of other SJB parliamentarians.

In response to the protest, police have closed the road at Polduwa Junction.

Parliament Road has also been closed to traffic as the SJB stages a demonstration near Diyatha Uyana in Battaramulla.

A tense situation is currently reported to be developing in the area, said Ada Derana reporter.