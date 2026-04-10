More details emerge in private uni. student death at hotel in Homagama

Further details have emerged regarding the death of a student following a clash between two groups of students of a private university in Homagama.

The university had organized a Sinhala and Tamil New Year festival on April 9, which had concluded at about 6:00 p.m. Following the festival, a group of students reportedly hosted a private gathering later that evening at a hotel.

It is reported that during the course of the party, a female student went to the restroom and was allegedly followed by another student.

Upon noticing this, a friend of the female student confronted and assaulted the individual in question.

In response, a group associated with the assaulted student is reported to have retaliated by attacking the initial assailant.

The student sustained critical injuries and later succumbed upon arrival at hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased has been identified as a 19-year-old resident of the Nikadalupotha area in Wellawa.

Police have taken five individuals into custody in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing under the supervision of Homagama Police.