Health authorities urge caution over extreme heat during Avurudu festivities

Health authorities urge caution over extreme heat during Avurudu festivities

April 10, 2026   11:09 am

Health authorities have urged the public to exercise caution when organizing New Year (Avurudu) festivals due to the prevailing extreme heat conditions.

Speaking at a media briefing held yesterday (09), Sports Medicine Physician Dr. Ruwan Jayasuriya of the National Hospital of Colombo advised that outdoor sports activities should be completed before 10.00 a.m. and resumed only after 3.00 p.m.

He highlighted that traditional New Year games such as cross-country running (Gama Haraha Divima) and cycling could pose health risks if held during peak heat hours, and emphasized the importance of selecting appropriate times for such events.

“The problem with the upcoming Avurudu festivals is that there are traditional Sinhala and Tamil New Year games, including cross-country running (Gama Haraha Divima), and cycling competitions. We would like to tell event organizers to choose the right time of day for that, to end outdoor activities by 10 a.m. and resume after 3.00 p.m.,” he said. 

Participants in games were urged to stay properly hydrated and consume adequate amounts of water, he advised. 

“People engaged in outdoor activities should understand that we are at risk of extreme heat hazard,” he added. 

Dr. Jayasuriya also warned that symptoms such as abnormal muscle twitching and excessive fatigue could indicate heat-related illness, and advised individuals to immediately stop activities, seek shade, and cool down by drinking water.

He further stressed that Avurudu festival organizers must ensure necessary facilities, including access to drinking water, and ice cubes, to minimize the risks associated with extreme heat.

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