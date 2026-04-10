Police constable arrested for allegedly accepting liquor bottle as bribe

Police constable arrested for allegedly accepting liquor bottle as bribe

April 10, 2026   11:16 am

A Police Constable attached to the Dharmapuram Police Station was arrested yesterday (9) by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for allegedly accepting a bottle of liquor as a bribe.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by a resident of the Kilinochchi area.

According to the complaint, the bribe was solicited in exchange for not taking legal action against the complainant, who had been riding a newly purchased motorcycle without license plates or a valid revenue license on April 8.

The suspect had initially demanded Rs. 10,000 as a bribe. When the complainant stated that he was unable to pay the amount, the constable allegedly requested a bottle of arrack instead. 

It is further reported that the suspect had retained a document issued in lieu of the complainant’s National Identity Card as collateral until the bribe was delivered.

The constable was apprehended by bribery officials around 3:00 p.m. yesterday near a closed building adjacent to a mobile phone shop in the vicinity of the Dharmapuram Police Station.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court.

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