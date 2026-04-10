Commissioner General of Motor Traffic further remanded

Commissioner General of Motor Traffic further remanded

April 10, 2026   11:33 am

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Kamal Amarasinghe, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been further remanded until April 20 by the Pilessa Magistrate”s Court in Kurunegala. 

He was taken into custody by the CID on March 27 in connection with an investigation into alleged irregularities in vehicle registration.

According to the police, he has been charged with aiding and abetting the fraudulent registration of a vehicle by altering the chassis number of a cab.

Amarasinghe was arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the CID and was produced before the court today (10).

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