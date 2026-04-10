Strict action against individuals who caused damage to Pettah Bus Stand - Dy Minister

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena says strict action will be taken against those responsible for causing damages to the newly renovated Pettah Central Bus Stand in Colombo.

He made these remarks while participating in an inspection tour of the bus stand this morning (10), stating that the damage appears to be the work of organized groups, and assured that strict legal action will be taken, along with enhanced security measures.

The Deputy Minister revealed that faucets installed in the women’s toilets had been removed on the first day, reinstalled, and then removed again last night (09), indicating a repeated and deliberate act of sabotage.

Accordingly, he pointed out that this was the work of an organized group and stated that discussions will be held today regarding strengthening security and that further steps will be taken accordingly.

“There could be two reasons. One is a lack of knowledge or understanding, but removing faucets and turning it on only in women’s toilets is an organized act,” he said, adding that both he and the staff believe that while people may have differing political opinions, public property should not be damaged.

Emphasizing that the facility was built using public’s tax money, he urged the public not to damage the property, while assuring that law enforcement measures will be strictly implemented.

“We know how much criticism has been directed at this both on social media and outside. It is acceptable to criticize, but what we are asking is not to damage what was built with taxpayers’ money,” he said.

The Deputy Minister also noted that the Sri Lanka Air Force has agreed to provide security for three months, and that steps will be taken to increase the number of CCTV cameras to prevent further incidents.