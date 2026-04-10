Stock of unlabeled cosmetics worth Rs. 10 million seized in Pettah

Stock of unlabeled cosmetics worth Rs. 10 million seized in Pettah

April 10, 2026   02:56 pm

A stock of unlabeled imported cosmetic products has been taken into custody in Pettah by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).

Based on intelligence provided by the Police Special Bureau, the CAA had conducted a raid yesterday (09) at a warehouse located on Main Street in Pettah, Colombo.

Upon inspection, officers had seized a stock of body creams and lotions imported from foreign countries, with an estimated market value of nearly Rs. 10 million.

The CAA stated that the products did not contain any basic information required by local laws, including the date of manufacture, expiry date, and details of the manufacturer or importer.

However, the Authority had taken steps to take custody of the stock at the warehouse itself before it reached consumers through the retail market.

The CAA further stated that samples of cosmetics from 13 brands have already been obtained and are being forwarded for laboratory testing, with further legal action to follow.

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